Afternoon shower fêtes bride-elect Lara Henderson

Lara Brooke Henderson of Iota was the honoree at a lovely afternoon bridal shower held on Sunday, Nov. 13, to celebrate her upcoming marriage to John Raymond Leonards of Crowley.

Henderson is daughter of Darrin and Carol Henderson of Iota. Her maternal grandparents are Dorlis Pippin and Russell LeBlanc of Crowley and the late Harvey Douglas Pippin. Her paternal grandparents are Ronald and Audrey Henderson of Iota.

Leonards is the son of Jerry and Karen Leonards of Roberts Cove. He is the grandson of Shelton Pousson of Egan and the late Betty Pousson and the late Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Leonards Sr.

Approximately 85 guests were in attendance at the event, which was held in the ballroom of the Grand Opera House in Crowley.

Tables at the historic venue, already filled with charm and classic beauty, featured floral centerpieces of fresh hydrangeas.

For her shower, the bride-elect selected a white lace dress and was presented with a white and pink alstroemeria corsage.

The mother of the bride-elect chose an eggplant-colored dress, while the mother of the prospective groom wore a navy, white and tan dress. Both mothers were presented corsages matching that of the bride-elect.

Hostesses for the event were Leigh Ann Robichaux, Paulette Moore, Melissa Dooley, Cheryl Short, Leah Conrad, Jody Henderson, Gretchen Savoy, Beth Trahan, Amanda Stratton, Cindy Abshire, Caitlin Bertrand, Pat Derbes, Courtney Francois, Dorlis Pippin, Darlene Latiola, Anne Savoy, Kaye Beasley, Annette Ritter, Mary Ann Lormand, Morgan Lebeouf, Charley Hebert, Shelley Prejean, Meredith Hebert, Barbara Pippin, Sheryl Venable, Velma Faul, Donna Spaetgens, Priscilla Leonards, Marietta Sikat, Stephanie Leonards and Audrey Henderson.

The bride-elect graduated from Iota High School in 2007 before attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and minors in psychology and chemistry in 2011, and the LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans, where she earned a Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree in 2015. She went on to complete an Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. She is currently employed as a general dentist at Acadiana Smiles in Crowley.

The prospective groom graduated from Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in 2007 before attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science, and the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine in Baton Rouge, where he earned a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine degree in 2014. He is currently employed as a veterinarian at Northside Veterinary Hospital in Eunice.

The couple will be wed on Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley. Rev. Mikel Polson will officiate the 6:30 p.m. nuptial ceremony.

Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Crowley.