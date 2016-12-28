Outdoor wedding unites couple

The San Luis Resort in Galveston, Texas served as the picturesque setting on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, for an outdoor wedding ceremony uniting in marriage Katherine Claire Prevost of Lake Charles (formerly of Rayne) and Mark Glenn Stewart Jr., also of Lake Charles.

The bride is the daughter of Jimmy and Aileen Prevost of Rayne. Her grandparents are Jesse Harrington of Eunice, the late Mary Berken Harrington, Harold Prevost of Rayne, the late Norma Zaunbrecher Prevost.

Katherine is a 2003 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, attained a bachelor’s degree in 2007 from UL-Lafayette, and completed her Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2010 from LSU Medical in Shreveport. She is co-owner of Thrive Physical Therapy in Lake Charles.

The groom is the son of Mark and Diane Stewart of Lake Charles. He is a 2004 graduate of Barbe High School, attained his bachelor’s degree from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, and is employed by Citgo in Lake Charles.

The bride was escorted by her father to the Promenade Lawn, where guests were seated for the wedding ceremony. Attending the bride on her wedding day as man of honor was her brother, Andrew Prevost.

Serving the groom as best man was Bryan Stewart, his brother.

Immediately following the sunset wedding ceremony, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Broussard, a reception was held on-site at the resort’s elegantly designed Grand Ballroom.

Prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held Friday, Oct. 14, at Landry’s Seafood in Galveston, Texas hosted by the groom’s parents.

Following a wedding trip to Barbados, the couple is now residing in Lake Charles.