Thibodeaux, Graf to wed March 25

Robert Dale and Joni Thibodeaux of Midland, along with Julie Graf of Crowley, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Carli Rae Thibodeaux and John Philip Graf, both of Baton Rouge.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Ethel Thibodeaux of Midland and the late Emery Thibodeaux and the late James and Ella Ray of Lake Charles. She is a graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and Louisiana State University, and she is presently employed by Covalent Logic in Baton Rouge.

The prospective groom is the son of the late Philip John Graf. His paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Graf, and his maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Rosenbaum of Crowley and the late Paul Broussard. A graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he is currently a student at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University and will graduate in May.

An engagement party was held at the home of Mike and Flo Faulk and was well attended by both family and friends.

The couple will be wed on Saturday, March 25, during a 6 p.m. ceremony officiated by Frs. Charles McMillin and Randall Moreau at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings.

Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Lafayette.