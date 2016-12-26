Trahan, Catalano wed in New Orleans

A sunset ceremony united Adrienne Claire Trahan and James Lawrence Catalano on Saturday, Oct. 22, at The Chicory in the historic Warehouse District of New Orleans.

The father of the bride, Judge John Trahan, officiated the rooftop ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Judges John and M’elise Beslin Trahan of Crowley. She is the granddaughter of Mary S. Trahan of Crowley and the late Glady J. Trahan, and Judge Denald A. and Claire A. Beslin of Rayne.

Adrienne graduated from Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Louisiana State University. She is employed by M2 Studio in New Orleans.

The groom is the son of Gerald and Laurie Ohler Catalano of Kenner. He is the grandson of the late Marie and August Catalano and the late Mary and Lawrence Ray Ohler Sr.

James is a graduate of Brother Martin High School in New Orleans and Louisiana State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree. He is employed by Grace Hebert Architects in New Orleans.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride was beautiful in an ivory Ivania simple sheath wedding gown in crepe which featured a bateau neckline, long sleeves with covered buttons at the cuffs and a plunging V-back. Her hair was pulled to one side and adorned with freesia blooms.

In keeping with tradition, Adrienne wore an antique diamond and sapphire ring which belonged to her great-great-grandmother as something old, borrowed and blue. Her wedding dress was something new. Placed in her shoe for good luck was a 1959 sixpence, given to the bride by Terese Reggie, a close family friend.

For her daughter’s wedding day, the mother of the bride wore an off-the-shoulder navy Jasmine chiffon and charmeuse floor length gown with satin ruching at the gathered bodice, accented by a rhinestone pin. The groom’s mother wore an elegant sleeveless Armani floor length gown in deep emerald green with ruching at the waistline.

The bride carried a bouquet of loosely gathered ivory garden roses, antique lavender Amnesia roses, bi-color burgundy/ivory dahlias, white freesia, echeveria in shades of sage green and dusty purple, Silver Dollar eucalyptus, Japanese painted fern and ivory astilbe, all hand-tied with white satin ribbon.

The bride was attended by her friend Jeanne Arceneaux Luna as matron of honor and her friend Andrew Prevost as man of honor. Serving as bridesmaids were the bride’s cousin Liesl H. Boudreaux and her friends Elea M. Doughty, Emily R. Fruge, Laura M. Hollier, Courtney M. Jones and Andree D. Stutes. The bridesmaids wore floor length gowns of their choice in soft neutral hues of silver, rose, mauve and blush, and they carried smaller versions of the bride’s bouquet. The man of honor wore a light gray tailored suit with a black floral tie and a boutonniere of white freesia accented with Japanese painted fern.

The flower girl was Isabel Catalano, niece of the groom, She wore a white floor length satin gown featuring a lace overlay with double lace cap sleeves and a lace bow accenting the back of the dress. She carried a sculptural arrangement of white freesia accented with tiny succulents and finished with a white satin ribbon.

The groom’s brother, Paul Catalano, served as best man. Standing as groomsmen were Andrew Catalano, brother of the groom, André Trahan, brother of the bride, and friends of the groom Colin Cisco, Mark Culotta, Steven Debrueys, Ryan Dennington and Tyler Luquet. Serving as ushers were the groom’s friends Justin Davis and Daniel Richard. The groom wore a charcoal gray suit with a light gray vest and black necktie. His boutonniere was a small succulent accented with Japanese painted fern and ivory astilbe. The groomsmen and ushers wore matching charcoal gray suits with black neckties. Their boutonnieres were white freesia accented with Japanese painted fern and a sprig of Silver Dollar eucalyptus.

Brigham Catalano, nephew of the groom, served as ring bearer and wore a gray suit similar to that of the groomsmen.

The bridal party entered to ambient guitar and keyboard music for the rooftop ceremony. The attendants progressed to an instrumental version of the Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends.” The bride entered on the arm of her father to the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun.”

A scripture reading from St. Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians, “The Greatest of These is Love,” was proclaimed by the groom’s sister-in-law Rebecca Catalano, and the poem “Love” by Roy Croft was recited by the couple’s friend Sarah Gravois.

Immediately following the rooftop ceremony, which concluded with the couple’s recession to “All You Need Is Love,” guests were served champagne as the sun set over the Big Easy and the groom offered a toast to his new bride under the wooden arch he designed and built specially for the ceremony.

The reception then moved downstairs to the historic Orleans, Fulton and Lafayette rooms of The Chicory, which featured broad exposed beams, brick walls, gas lanterns and a wrap-around balcony overlooking Fulton St. The registry table featured framed photographs of the couple along with photos of the couple’s parents and grandparents from their respective weddings. Guest tables featured arrangements of garden roses accented with Japanese painted fern placed in open copper geometric frames. Above the buffet table hung a series of geometric open frames, suspended from the ceiling, with blooms of ivory garden roses and antique lavender Amnesia roses accented with clear glass votives suspended from copper coils. A variety of hors d’oeuvres was served by the wait staff and guests enjoyed a sumptuous buffet.

The four-tiered white vanilla wedding cake featured alternating almond and vanilla fillings and was designed with an offset chevron print detail and adorned with clusters of ivory garden roses, echeveria and Japanese painted fern cascading down the layers. Suspended above the bride’s cake was a tailor-made geometric sculpture enhanced with ivory garden roses, antique lavender Amnesia roses and Silver Dollar eucalyptus, along with clear glass votive candles in copper coils.

The groom’s cake was a simple two-tiered square chocolate-on-chocolate confection with delicate chocolate beading around the middle and bottom layers.

Guests danced to music provided by D-Play. At the end of the reception, guests were provided white napkins printed with the couple’s silhouette and wedding date as the band’s horn section led them through the streets of the Warehouse District in a traditional New Orleans second-line parade to Lucy’s Retired Surfer Bar, where the upstairs space was reserved for the after-party.

Out-of-town guests traveled from Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Texas and various points throughout Louisiana.

On the evening preceding the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted an elegant rehearsal dinner in a private room at Tomas Bistro.

The newlywed couple enjoyed a two-week honeymoon in Thailand. They make their home in New Orleans.