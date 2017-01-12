LSN STAFF PHOTO / Josie Henry

In an effort to remind youth of the real meaning of Christmas, the Knights of Columbus Sacré Coeur Council 5499 sponsored a “Keep Christ in Christmas” poster contest. Winners in the various age categories included, seated from left, Cheyenne Guidry, Jack Dudding, Madalyn Mathiew, Cal Rosinski, Elijah Murphy, Ahna Fontenot, John Ronkartz, London Latiolais; standing from left, Johnny Haines (Knights contest chair), Caitlyn Walker, Sydnie Schexnayder, Lauren Hoffpauir, Caroline Baker, Bernadette Cormier (Ladies Auxiliary chair) and Grand Knight E.J. Mareceaux.