Announced February wedding

Gaynal and Ann Savoy of Rayne are announcing the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Alaina Ann Savoy, to Willis James Meaux, son of Carl and Renee Meaux of Kaplan.

The couple will be married on on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, during a Nuptial Mass at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Dorothy and Raymond Mouton of Rayne, Thelma Alleman of Rayne and the late Ernest Alleman.

Alaina is a 2012 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, attained a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education in 2016 from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is presently employed as a kindergarten teacher at Indian Bayou Elementary.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Peggy Camel of Kaplan, the late Dr. James Camel, Mary Faye Meaux of Kaplan and late Willis Meaux.

Willis is a 2008 graduate of Vermillion Catholic High School in Abbeville; afterwhich, he graduated from Louisiana State University of Eunice (2010) and L.E. Fletcher Technical College (2013) where he received degrees in applied science in business management and petroleum technology. He is currently employed by Energy Transfer.