Plan January ceremony

The union of Katie Cormier and Ann Johnson, both of Church Point, will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Acadian Village in Lafayette.

Katie is the daughter of Keith and Janet Cormier of Rayne. Her grandparents are Irby and Rose Cormier of Mire, Joe Richard of Rayne, Rose Stelly of Rayne and the late Herman Stelly. She is a 2001 graduate of Rayne High School and is employed by Eastside Custom and Collision of Rayne.

Ann is the daughter of Cynthia Johnson of Rayne and the late Bobby Johnson. Her grandparents are Zula Stutes of Rayne, the late Andrus Stutes, and the late Elsie and Lathen Johnson of Pine Grove. She is a 2007 graduate of Acadiana High and is employed by Acadian Ambulance.