‘Seas the Night’ theme for 3rd annual Krewe de Joie de Vie Mardi Gras Ball

Denizens of the deep took over the Civic Center Saturday night as members of Rayne’s Krewe de Joie de Vie staged their third annual Mardi Gras Ball, this year with the theme “Seas the Night.”

Numerous elegantly decorated tables surrounded the stage and walkway in the Center, which was transformed for the night’s event to a setting suitable for the formal activities of the Mardi Gras celebration.

Krewe President Tina DeRouen and Bon Amis de Joie de Vie entered the arena to the delight of krewe members and their guests before pirate Captains Paige Dupont and Nikki Link, representing the scourge of the season and accompanied by a troupe of dancers, got the festivities started with a high-energy number and the traditional tossing of beads and trinkets to the boisterous crowd.

The introductions of King Louis III, Robert D. Credeur, and Queen Anna III, Lindsey M. LeJeune Credeur, were met with confetti and revelry as each took the opportunity to promenade to the end of the walkway to greet their subjects.

Following the “Seas the Night” theme, Brooke Credeur represented Ocean Blue in another high-energy promenade, followed by Jordan Dogie as a Scuba Diver.

Dance entertainment from Project Dance gave the audience a chance to regroup before the introduction of court members continued.

Tim Arceneaux represented Fish of the oceans before the Mermaid, the siren of the seas, was depicted by Katie Primeaux.

With the entire court now gathered on stage, the New Nations Brass Band entered to provide their unique brand of musical entertainment, leading a second line parade that included the court members.

Following toasts to this year’s royal court and special “thank-yous” from the king and queen, a final promenade, again highlighted by the traditional throwing of beads and trinkets, closed the formal ceremonies of the night.

A brief encore by the New Nations Brass Band preceded musical entertainment by Louisiana Red as the krewe members and their guests danced the night away.

Sen. Fred Mills was the night’s master of ceremonies with Father Samuel Fontana delivering the invocation before the start of the night’s activities.

Bert Bertrand of Louisiana Red sang the National Anthem during the presentation of colors.

Also honored during the night’s ceremonies were past royalty, including King Louis I Jack Nickel and Queen Anna I Michelle Koury, and King Louie II Elmo Lassaigne and Queen Anna II Jamie Prevost.