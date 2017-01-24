Arsement recognized for American Legion membership

With some effort — including phone calls to the national American Legion headquarters in Washington, D.C. — Clarence Arsement is receiving the recognition he deserves.

During the Tuesday (Jan. 3) meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, Arsement was honored for having 52 years of continuous membership in the American Legion.

Ray Olinger, membership chairman for the local Post, made the presentation to Arsement.

“I want to thank all of you for your efforts,” Arsement said in accepting the recognition, noting that he had held numerous offices — including that of Commander for two years — in the Rayne American Legion.

Recounting the efforts to get his records straight, Arsement, a veteran of the Korean War, added, “I think I’ve actually been (an American Legion member) longer than 52 years, but I’ll take this.”

In other business, it was reported that membership in Post 77 now stands at about 150.

“There have been a few memberships that came in recently that haven’t been entered yet,” said Lorraine Shelton Gaines.

Commander David Simon reported that the Veterans Adminiistration Clinic in Lafayette is now open and that it offers state-of-the-art health care for veterans.

He urged local veterans to take advantage of the services there.

Simon went on to say that, while weather negatively impacted attendance at the Legion-sponsored “Saturday Night Dances” in December, the Post will continue with the fund-raising program.

He announced that High Performance was scheduled to perform on Saturday, Jan. 14, and that Ronnie Matthews and Throwdown will be back for another performance on Jan. 21.

These dances are open to the general public. Admission is $10 per person and the music is provided from 8 or 8:30 p.m. (depending upon the band) until midnight.

Brief discussion was held concerning the placement of a stop for the planned bus transit system connecting Crowley with Lafayette with stops in Rayne, Duson and Scott.

Some Legionnaires seemed leery of allowing the general public to utilized the parking lot across American Legion Drive from the Legion Home for fear of liability in the event of burglaries or injury.

John Quebodeaux pointed out that another Rayne “bus stop” is being planned at the South Rayne Park.

“That’s just three or four blocks from here,” he said.

The buses will generally follow U.S. 90 from Crowley to Lafayette and back, providing rides for a small fee. The system is tentatively planned to begin operation some time around March.

Finally, Simon noted that Post 77 would sponsor the January birthday party for patients at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings.

Following the meeting, a chicken and sausage gumbo meal was served.