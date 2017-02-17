Junior, senior courts honored at Sweetheart Ball

The 2017 Beta Sigma Phi Annual Sweetheart Ball was held Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Rayne Civic Center by the local Beta Sigma Phi chapters.

Each year, Beta Sigma Phi honors young ladies and gentlemen who are high school seniors and have achieved community, academic and athletic excellence. These outstanding young people comprise the junior court, while the senior court consists of two members of each BSP chapter (Sweetheart and Girl of the Year) as they are voted upon by their peers.

Since the founding in 1931, Beta Sigma Phi has grown to be the largest social, service and cultural organization in the world. In Rayne, there are four active chapters, Laureate Lambda, Preceptor Alpha Iota, Preceptor Alpha Chi, and Gamma Kappa.

Young ladies honored on the junior court were Natalie Alleman, daughter of Troy and Connie Alleman; Shelby Bordes, daughter of Pat and Jessica Bordes; Jada Castille, daughter of Nick and Mia Castille; Whitney Comeaux, daughter of Chris and Eva Comeaux; Corinne Doucet, daughter of Patrick and Desirée Doucet; Ashton Dupuis, daughter of Christopher and Jennifer Dupuis; Madeline Gautreaux, daughter of Judd and Jamie Gautreaux; Ashley Claire Istre, daughter of John and Rachel Istre; Sarah LeBlanc, daughter of David and Tammy LeBlanc; Brooklyn Mire, daughter of Jackie and Becky Prejean and Jody and Nancy Mire; Gabrielle Peltier, daughter of Philip and Kristi Peltier; Emily Savoy, daughter of Gaynal and Ann Savoy; Madison Terro, daughter of Eric Wade Terro and Randee Reneé Vasseur; Emma Wagar, daughter of John and Angie Wagar; and Remi Winchester, daughter of Monte and Missy Winchester.

The slate of young gentlemen included Eric Bedel, son of Danny and Cathleen Bedel; Timmi Bruce, son of Danette Meaux Bruce and Eddie Bruce; Reid DeJean, son of Chad and Mary Kay DeJean; David Frank, son of Kevin and Kate Frank; Nicholas Hanks, son of Bobby and Mollie Hanks; Colin Hebert, son of Brett Hebert and Amy Woodward; Hunter Meche, son of Shane and Shannon Meche; Dexter Miller, son of David and Judy Miller; Alex Pellerin, son of Patrick and Tara Pellerin; Martin Petitjean IV, son of Martin Petitjean III and Lisa George; Jaylon Reed, son of Jade and Brian Durio and Josh Reed; Jake Richard, son of Geoffrey and Patricia Richard; Logan Schexnaider, son of Neil and Stacy Schexnaider; Huey Touchet II, son of Huey and Kim Touchet; and and Evan Whatley, son of Bobby and Amy Whatley.

Ladies honored as Sweethearts from their respective BSP chapter were Jeanne Dupont (Gamma Kappa), Yvonne Menard (Preceptor Alpha Chi) and Sue Zaunbrecher (Preceptor Alpha Iota).

Girls of the Year honored during the introductions were the following BSP members: Ginger Comeaux (Gamma Kappa), Pebbles Mire (Preceptor Alpha Chi) and JoAnn Meche (Preceptor Alpha Iota).

Special thanks are extended to all who assisted BSP in making the ball a success, with a special thanks to the parents and families of the junior court for being so supportive. Treasured Memories Photography ball pictures, and the Rayne Lions Club donated their service at the cash bar for the evening.