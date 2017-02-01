Marcus Colt Guidry was born Jan. 5 as Rayne's 1st Baby

Little Marcus Colt Guidry claimed the title of Rayne’s first born of 2017 when he arrived at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette.

The son of Marcus and Cassi Guidry of Rayne weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20.5 inches at birth.

His mother is the former Cassi Crovetto.

Siblings welcoming their little brother are Abigail and Aubrey Guidry.

Maternal grandparents are Craig and Gayle Crovetto, while paternal grandparents include Wayne and Susie Guillot and Wayne and Phyllis Guidry.

Great-grandparents are Charlie and Barbara Spaetgens.

Marcus and his family will enjoy a number of gifts from area businesses in his honor. See page 16 inside for a complete list of prizes donated by businesses.