NAUW Crowley branch kicks off grant project

THE POST-SIGNAL / Jeannine LeJeune

Standing behind students from Vickie Milson’s second grade and Caitlyn Scanlan’s third grade classes at Ross Elementary are, from left, Stacie Kupsa, school librarian; Cynthia Winbush, NAUW Crowley branch president; Dr. Ezora Proctor, city alderwoman and member of NAUW; Rev. James Proctor, Acadia Parish School Board member and Paula Cutrer, school principal. NAUW recently kicked off a literacy and physical fitness project, funded by a grant at the school that will carry on throughout the year and impact churches and schools alike.