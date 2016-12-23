Parish to begin excavation of new landfill cell

CROWLEY - The current lined area of the Acadia Parish Landfill has a little less than two years of life remaining.

That’s why the Acadia Parish Police Jury is moving forward with plans for excavation of Phase IV at the Egan facility.

Brett Bayard of Mader Engineering, told members of the jury’s Solid Waste Committee earlier this month that, based on its current use, “the ‘fill’ date or Temporary End of Life of the current liner is October 2018” if no action is taken.

But action is being taken.

The full jury Tuesday night (Dec. 13) authorized Mader Engineering to prepare plans and specifications for the excavation of the next phase.

Bayard recommended the jury begin the process of constructing the next 300 feet of liner adjacent to the current cell.

“This liner is within the current footprint of the landfill and is included in your solid waste permit,” he said. This is not an expansion of the landfill, but a planned ‘next step.’ In fact, the implementation plan of the solid waste permit predicted this construction to begin in 2017.”

Bayard said the addition of 300 feet of liner will increase the remaining air space by about seven years, to 2025, depending on waste acceptance and consolidation rates.

Cost of the project, including construction, engineering and inspection, is expected to be around $3 million.

In other action during the regular December meeting, jurors:

• accepted the low bid of $189,000 submitted by E.L. Habetz for flood damage repairs to the Co-Op and USDA Building (AgCenter);

• reappointed Irving Thibodeaux and Michael Shayne Richard to Fire Protection District No. 5;

• reappointed Larry Cassard, Daniel Nugier and Greg Richard to Fire Protection District No. 11;

• reappointed Larry Regan to the Resource Conservation and Development Board;

• reappointed Nora Benoit and Keith Henry to the Acadia Parish Tourist Commission; and

• reappointed Cody Leckelt, Lee Hebert and Ralph LaCombe to the Acadia Parish Communications District Board.