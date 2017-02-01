Police Jury to advertise for sect.-treas.

CROWLEY - After learning that state law prohibits the appointment of an “interim” treasurer, the Acadia Parish Police Jury will advertise to fill the vacancy in that position that will be created with the resignation of Laura Faul on Feb. 14.

Faul, who was appointed by the jury to a two-year term as secretary-treasurer on Feb. 11, 2016, announced that she will be leaving the parish administrative office to accept the position of chief civil deputy with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office following the police jury’s monthly meeting.

Jurors were all set during a special meeting Wednesday morning (Feb. 1) to appoint an interim to complete the unexpired term. Instead, they will advertise for applicants.

District Attorney Keith Stutes informed jurors Wednesday that, according to opinions from the state Attorney General, any appointment to the position of treasurer “shall be” for a term of two years.

Since the jury long ago combined the positions of secretary and treasurer, “whoever you appoint will serve a two year term,” Stutes said.

The district attorney recommended that the jury officially declare the position vacant at the Feb. 14 meeting and that the president “designate someone in the office to assume the duties of treasurer on a temporary basis” until a permanent replacement is named.

Jurors hope to accept application through the beginning of March and appoint a new secretary-treasurer at the March 14 meeting.

That appointee’s term would end March 14, 2019, just 10 months short of a new term for police jurors.

Stutes explained that, when the “new” jury is seated, it will be up to that group, as part of its responsibilities, to appoint a secretary-treasurer for a period of two years beginning then.

“So, at that time, everything will be back in line with the elections,” he said.