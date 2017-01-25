MIRE - Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire for Clara "Lynn" Stelly Credeur, 58, who died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at her residence.

Interment will be in the Assumption of the BVM Cemetery in Mire.

Very Rev Msgr Russell Harrington, Pastor of St. John Berchman Catholic Church in Cankton, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Con-celebrants will be Rev. Mike Arnold, Pastor of Assumption Catholic Church in Mire, and Rev. Allen Breaux. Readers will be Jeffery Hammonds and Wanda Thibodeaux. Musicians will be Pat Menard, Tammy Credeur Gautreaux, and Beth Hebert. Selection will be I Can Only Imagine, How Great Thou Art, Because He Lives, Hail Mary Gentle Woman, It is Well With My Soul.

Survivors include her husband, Roland Credeur of Mire; daughter, Claire Renee Credeur Hammonds and husband Jeffrey of Houston, Texas; mother, Dorothy Prejean Stelly DeRouen and husband Howard DeRouen, II of Scott; two sisters, Dianne Stelly Besse and husband Peter A Besse of Scott, and Alane Stelly Gary and husband Blake Gary of Mire; two brothers, Brian A. Stelly and wife Janice Credeur Stelly of Houston, Texas, and Perry L. Stelly of Scott; four sisters-in-law, Elaine Credeur of Rayne, Wanda C. Thibodeaux and husband Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux of Duson, Janice C. Stelly and husband Brian Stelly of Houston, Texas, and Debbie C. Foreman and husband David Foreman of Indian Bayou; eleven honorary grandchildren, Elliot Dore', Camille Dore', Charlotte Dore', Caroline Dore', Mia Besse, Avery Gary, Fisher Gary (due in March), Olivia Stelly, Ashlyn Faucheux, Austin Faucheux and Jackson Faucheux.

She was preceded in death by father, Marion Joseph Stelly; father-in-law, Lawrence "Bee" Credeur; and mother-in-law, Viola C. Credeur.

Lynn was a member of Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church in Mire, she was also a member of Catholic Daughters of America Court 2214 and served as Vice Regent for two years, and a member of the Ladies Altar Society at Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church. She worked for Dr. A. N. McCallum in Lafayette for many years.

Pallbearers will be Derek Stelly, Jonathan Besse, Blaine Gary, Brent Boyer, Brandon Faucheux and Nick Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Hammonds, and Seth Chapman.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:00 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday January 26, 2017 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Friday January 27, 2017 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA