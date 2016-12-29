RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at 10:30 am at Centenary United Methodist Church in Rayne for Dorothy Eleanor Bergeron Jennings, 84, who died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Rayne Cemetery Inc. in Rayne.

Survivors include three sons, Charles W. Jennings and wife Nikki of Katy, Texas, Dale R. Jennings and wife Shari of Batchelor, and Gary J. Jennings and wife Bernadette of Rayne; six grandchildren, Joshua Jennings and wife Katie, Lauren Jennings Theunissen and husband Joseph, Kristopher "Kace" Jennings, Logan Jennings, Tyler Jennings, McKenzie Jennings Boutte and husband Taven; four great-grandchildren, Analei Jennings, Aylei Theunissen, Lukas Theunissen and David Jennings; and one sister, Clairbel Bergeron Miley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carl Jennings; a grandson, David Scott Jennings; her father and mother, Harry William Bergeron and Albertine Martin Bergeron; and eleven siblings, Beaulah Bergeron Henry, Sadie Bergeron, Eddrest Bergeron Ferdinand, Calvin Bergeron, Eulen Bergeron, George Bergeron, Richard Bergeron, Harry James Bergeron, Henry Paul Bergeron, Berkley Bergeron and Shirley Bergeron.

"Mrs. Dot" was born and raised in Houma. She was a graduate of Terrebonne High School and later married and moved to Rayne where she worked for Acadia Parish as a special education aide for over 20 years. She was a member of the Rayne Centenary United Methodist Church where she was involved in church activities such as the United Methodist Women, held many church board positions and sang in the church choir. She was known for singing at weddings and other events. She was a loving mother and grandmother who adored her family and friends who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Pallbearers will be Ej Bergeron, Joshua Jennings, Tyler Jennings, Joseph Theunissen, Kristopher "Kace" Jennings, Steven Jennings and Mark Bergeron.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, Dec. 30, from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy Eleanor Jennings's name.

