SHONGALOO - A memorial service will be held at Mt. Paran Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. for Dudley R. Davis, 86, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, following a lengthy illness.

Brother Ed Bryan will officiate the service.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Hardaway Davis; two daughters, Angela Davis Haenel and husband Keith of Bedford, New Hampshire, and Teri Davis Hoffpauir and husband Hubert of Rayne; four grandchildren, Jerod Hoffpauir and wife Gayla of Egan, Alicia H. LaCombe and husband Wade of Roberts Cove, Jian Haenel and Mia Haenel of Bedford, New Hampshire; four great-grandchildren, Macy Hoffpauir, Lily Hoffpauir, Colin LaCombe and Brett LaCombe.

He also leaves behind two sisters, Bobbie Lou D. Pickett of Birmingham, Alabama, and Margie D. Crawford and husband Larry of Clayton; one brother George Davis of Shongaloo; sister-in-law Mary Alice Davis of Plain Dealing; one brother-in-law Ed Bernatowicz of Shreveport; a dear cousin, Wayne Davis of Plain Dealing, who was like a brother to him; and dearest friends, William and Mary Ann Strange of Shongaloo, along with numerous beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Born and raised in Shongaloo, Dudley and his family also lived in Church Point and Rayne while he was employed with Sun Oil Company. Upon retirement, he and Faye lived in Opelousas before they returned to his home place of Shongaloo.

An avid outdoorsman, he could often be found in the woods coon or deer hunting or on the lake fishing for crappie or catfish. He loved nothing more than to fry up his catch for family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lottie Murrell Davis; in-laws W.H. and Lucy Lindsay Hardaway; brother Harold Davis; sister Lois Davis Bernatowicz; brother in-law Hervis Jabo Haynes; sister-in-law Mary Ellen Davis; and brother-in-law G.B. Pickett.

The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to his caregiver Gina Harrison, nephew Robert Haynes, friend Charles Wells, Regional Hospice of NWLA in Minden, Nurse Lee and Nurse Debbie for the wonderful love care and support they have given.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation in Dudley’s name be made to Regional Hospice Care Group of NWLA, 1634 Hwy. 531, Minden, LA 71055.