The family’s hearts are filled with sorrow, as they announce the passing of their loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Ernest William Bieber on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the age of 73. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the First Baptist Church in Lafayette. Interment will follow in the Mowata Baptist Cemetery with Dr. Steve Horn officiating.

Ernest was a 1961 graduate of Crowley High School and a 1965 graduate of U.S.L. He was a retired farmer. He was a former Deacon at the First Baptist Church in Lafayette. Ernest was an oil and gas land man and liked gardening and hunting. He will be truly missed by all the lives he has touched especially his wife of 48 years, Ann Bieber of Branch; his daughter, Katherine Bieber of St. Maarten and son, Link Bieber and wife Courtney of Branch; his four siblings, Blanche Wallis of Westlake, Roland Bieber of Nederland, Texas, Robert and David Bieber, both of Mowata; his six joys of his life his grandchildren, Karoline Deshotels, Hanna Bieber, Katelyn Boudreaux, Ashlyn, Madilyn and Hunter Bieber; and three great-grandchildren, Cy and Jace Deshotels and Aiden Bieber; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Rosa B Norman Bieber.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Monday, Jan. 9, from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at First Baptist Church in Lafayette from 9 a.m. until time of services.

