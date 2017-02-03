Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. at Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley for Geneva LeJeune, 68, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at 8:47 P.M. at AMG Specialty Hospital Park Place in Lafayette.

Br. Lloyd Singley of Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in Abshire Cemetery in Crowley.

At the family’s request, visitation was held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include one daughter, Donella Doré of Crowley; three grandchildren, Sabrina and husband, Tommy Fruge of Crowley, Katie Doré of Crowley and Michelle and husband Scott Reinke of West Lake; nine great-grandchildren, Kohner, Addibelle, Frank, Rylin, Makenzie, Jace, Keagan, Emalee and Allie.

Ms. LeJeune was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly Simmons; her parents, Evans LeJeune and Bernice Broussard; two brothers, Steven and Jimmy LeJeune; and one sister, Mary Forest.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, LA 70526 is in charge of all of the arrangements.