Gerald was born in Jennings on July 21, 1944, to Gustave Godeaux and Eudia Cormier Godeaux. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Dec. 26, 2016. Gerald served our country honorably in the Air Force. He loved the outdoors, and he loved to go fishing, as well as spend time with his family and friends. Gerald was a kind and loving person he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Gerald is survived by his beloved wife, Janet F. Breaux Godeaux of Mermentau; his two sons, Phillip Godeaux of Crowley and Thomas Godeaux of Mermentau; two daughters, Jamie (Michael) Dubea of Woodworth and Mary (Lon) Badeaux of Youngsville; three sisters, Shelby Maris of Mermentau, Gay Guidry of Mermentau, Corita Hoffpauir (Michael) of Roberts Cove; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Gustave and Eudia Cormier Godeaux; one son, Enford Lee Godeaux; and three brothers, Stanford, Willie and Gary Godeaux.

A Mass of Christian burial for Gerald Ray Godeaux, 72, of Mermentau will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. with Father Randall Moreau officiating. Visitation was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 4:30 p.m. until midnight (Wednesday) with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass. Gerald will be laid to rest in the St. John the Evangelist Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.