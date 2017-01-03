Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at a noon Mass of Christian Burial in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Glenn Edward Comeaux, 76, who passed away on Jan. 2, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

Reverend Howard Blessing, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Lector will be Dean Wright and Kathy Comeaux. Giftbearers will be Caroline D’Aquin, Alexandra Domingue and Meghan Houpy. Tommy Duhon will give the eulogy.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Gayle Begnaud Comeaux; his daughters, Michelle Comeaux, Lisa Comeaux Krieg and husband Ray Krieg, Laurie Comeaux D’Aquin and Yvonne Comeaux Houpy and husband David Houpy; his granddaughters, Alexandra Domingue, Caroline D’Aquin and Meghan Houpy; his grandsons, Blake Domingue and wife Kristen Colvin Domingue, Richard D’Aquin, III and Jacob Houpy; his sister-in-law, Dean Comeaux; and his two nieces, Kathy Comeaux andrea Murphy and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lily Hoffman Comeaux and Dallas Joseph Comeaux; and his brother, Ronald Joseph Comeaux.

A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, Glenn Edward Comeaux was born on June 15th, 1940. He attended Crowley High School and continued his education at the University of Louisiana, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting. Glenn worked in health care as controller at Lafayette General Hospital. For most of his career, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Acadian Ambulance Service. He retired in 2005 after 34 years of service.

Glenn proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps and was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League, Acadiana Detachment. He was very active in several professional, civic and charitable organizations including the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Lafayette Catholic Service Centers, Inc., St. Pius Knights of Columbus Council 8901, Lafayette Sertoma Club, American Ambulance Association and Hospital Financial Management Association.

Glenn was an avid golfer and member of the Le Triomphe Golf Country Club and also enjoyed fishing and boating at the camp at False River. Glenn was a loving husband father and grandfather. His family was of most importance to him. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Blake Domingue, Richard D’Aquin, III, Ray Krieg, David Houpy, Jacob Houpy, Shane Louviere and Paul Toups, Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ken Vigee, Carl Brazel, Buddy Hoffpauir and Johnny Kelley.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed by Bernard Hart Littell, Jr. on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

The family of Glenn Edward Comeaux extends their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Damon Patterson, Dr. Jimmy White and Dr. Steve Butaud.

