In loving memory of Henrietta “Poochie” Miller, who passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Lafayette General Hospital with loving family by her side. She was 74.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. Rite of Committal will follow in the Reed Cemetery with Father Jude Thierry Celebrant.

Henrietta or “Poochie” as she was affectionately called by family and friends was a homemaker and devoted her life to the care of her family. She was a very kind and giving person. She enjoyed shopping and going to the Casino. Her greatest joy in life was her family, she was a loving mother to four children, Leonard “BooBoo” W. Cloud Sr. and wife, Debby, Donald “Noonie” J. Cloud and wife Cheryl, Wendell “KeeKee” P. Cloud and wife Rhonda and Pamela A. Cloud and companion Bobby Bourque all of Iota; her loving brother, Patrick A. Miller of Mermantau Cove; the eight joys of her life, her grandchildren, Stephanie Menard, Leonard Cloud Jr., Catherine Mouton, Courtney Cloud, Nicholas Cloud and Amanda Deville; three step-grandchildren, Jim and Sam Andrus and Marcus Dronet; eight great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends. Poochie will be loved and remembered in our hearts forever.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Miller; parents, Alfin and Elvena Pousson Miller; two brothers, Preston and Larry Miller; and a sister, Catherine Courville.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Iota on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

