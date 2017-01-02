James I. McClanahan passed through the door of death into Heaven on Dec. 30, 2016, at 10:25 p.m. at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Born Oct. 30, 1919, in Fort Worth, Texas, Jim was raised in Shreveport. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He was married to Kathleen Thompson McClanahan who preceded him in death. Jim was an avid fisherman.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.