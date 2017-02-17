A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne celebrating the life of Mr. JayVe Montgomery Sr, 57, of Rayne.

Father Richard Wagner, SSJ, will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Duhon Funeral Home - Rayne Chapel, 900 E. Texas Ave., beginning at 8 a.m. with a Rosary and concluding at 10:15 a.m.

Mr. Montgomery passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Montgomery was a 1977 graduate of Rayne High School and served in the United States Army for several years before working for Hewlett-Packard, Apple Computer, Sunnyvale Ford, and Rayne Sign Company. He then served as the primary care-taker for his mother.

Survivors include his mother, Mrs. Ida Mae Montgomery of Rayne; one sister, Zona M. Larry of Rayne; two brothers, Dr. James Montgomery Jr. of La Marque, Texas, and Cordell Edmond of Rayne; one daughter, Destiny T. Yokum-Reed of Rayne; and three sons, JayVe J. Montgomery Jr. of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Damien V. Montgomery of Columbia, South Carolina, and Trevor Yokum of Rayne.

Preceding Mr. Montgomery in death was his father, James Montgomery Sr.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC, - Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 E. Texas Ave., is in charge of all of the arrangements.