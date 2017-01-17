Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Johnny L. Buller, 68, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at 4:06 p.m. at the Post Acute Specialty Hospital of Lafayette.

Rev. Len Whitaker, pastor of the Pentecostals of Crowley, will be officiating for the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara M. Buller of Crowley; one daughter, Hannah Buller of Crowley; four sisters, Elaine Frith of Mississippi, Judy Roosa of Iota, Jackie Daigle of Iota and Henrietta Buller of Lake Charles; and five brothers, Harold Buller of Jackson, Louisiana, Jimmy Buller of Iota, Francis Buller of Lake Arthur and Huey and Gerald Buller, both of Crowley.

Mr. Buller was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Buller; his parents, John and Laurice S. Buller; and one brother, Terry Buller.

