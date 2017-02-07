RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Joseph “Blackie” Broussard Jr., 83, of Rayne was celebrated on Friday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne.

Father Samuel Fontana, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, served as celebrant. Interment followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 in Rayne.

Visitation was held on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation continued on Friday from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Mr. Broussard passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in a Lafayette health care facility.

Mr. Broussard retired as Street Commissioner for the City of Rayne, having also worked for the city as a meter reader and in other capacities. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of American Legion.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Jeanette Bourque Broussard of Rayne; daughter, Charmin Broussard of Rayne; sons, William Racca and wife Lenette of Rayne, and Curtis Racca and wife Connie of Rayne; grandchildren, Brandon Racca and wife Jessica, Lance Racca and wife Maggie, Spencer Racca and Jake Racca; and great-grandchildren, Madison Racca and Athen Racca.

Preceding Mr. Broussard in death were his parents, Joseph Broussard Sr. and Mary Smith Broussard; and brother, Stephen Broussard.

Serving as pallbearers were Lance Racca, Brandon Racca, Spencer Racca, Jake Racca, Shallon Bourque, and Stacy Bourque.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.