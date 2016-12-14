Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Joseph Clifton “Cliff” Meaux, 80, who died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, at 11:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

“Cliff” has been in the towing service for over 40 years starting as a tow truck operator for Bruce’s Towing then eventually opening Cliffs Towing Service which he operated for 38 years. He earned the honor of being listed in the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum in Chattanooga TN. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was honored to serve as vice-president of Tiger Island Hunting Club in Dry Creek, La in which he loved his time there.

Fr. Matthew Higginbothan, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to service time. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Meaux is survived by two daughters, Linda Gotte and husband Byran of Scott, Julie Romeo and husband Terry of Crowley; three grandsons, Brandon Romero, Richard Gotte and Cory Gotte; three great-grandchildren, Logan Thevis, Colt Romero and Everett Gotte; and his companion, Gail Morgan of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lerline Leger Meaux; his parents, John Beo and Amedia Broussard Meaux; and one brother, Paul Wilson Meaux.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Romero, Terry Romero, Richard Gotte, Cory Gotte, Byran Gotte, and Allen Broussard. Honorary pallbearers will be Ivory “Slick” Jennings and Kevin Trahan.

