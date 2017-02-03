Judith Broussard Hungerford, 72, has entered the Lord’s Kingdom peacefully after a yearlong battle with cancer at her home. A native of Crowley, Judith married her high school sweetheart and raised her family in Sulphur. She was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. Judith was a loving wife, a supportive mother, and an incredible, grandmother. “Judi” has served the Lord well by serving her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Harold L. Hungerford; one daughter, Nicole H. Richard; son-in-law, Kelly B. Richard; and one grandson, Garrett L. Richard; one brother, Dennis R. Broussard of Texas; two nieces; her brother-in-law, Dr. Randy Broussard and wife Sue of Maryland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Susie Broussard of Crowley.

Per her wishes, a small private internment for the immediate family with Fr. Aubrey Guilbeau has been arranged. Her body will be laid to rest near her parents, in Woodlawn Cemetery in South Crowley. God gives his strongest warriors the greatest battles.