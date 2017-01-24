Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Linda Pellerin Arceneaux, 66, who died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Fr. Sam Fontana, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Rayne, was the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, John “Piggy” Arceneaux of Rayne; three sons, John Craig Arceneaux and wife Christe of Rayne, Scott Arceneaux and wife Bridget of Watson, and Chad Arceneaux and wife Stefanie of Rayne; daughter, Aimee Arceneaux of New Orleans; two step-sons, Steve Arceneaux and wife Klaire of Baton Rouge, and Erick Arceneaux and wife Donna Smiley of Inyokem, California; two step-daughters, Donna Arceneaux Melancon and husband Darrell of Rayne, and Inger Arceneaux Meche and husband Glen of Rayne; 22 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Kathy Pellerin Fruge of Ashburn, Virginia; and two half-brothers, Patrick Pellerin of Rayne and Mitchell Pellerin of Mamou.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Freddie Pellerin and Yolande Breaux Pellerin; sister, Juanita Pellerin Alford; and two grandsons, David Melancon and Logan Meche.

Pallbearers were her grandsons, Michael Melancon, Nathan Arceneaux, Ian Meche, JC Arceneaux II, Kyle Arceneaux, and Austin Arceneaux.

Honorary pallbearers were her grandsons Neil Melancon, Jake Melancon, Thomas Arceneaux, Jordan Meche, Owen Arceneaux, and Beau Arceneaux, family friend Will Lally, and godchild Jeremy Alford.

Linda started her career at The Rayne Acadian-Tribune then went on to work for Security Plan Insurance for 35 years. In recognition of her service and dedication, the company recently named its training school after her.

She was a active member in her community and in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was an adoring and loving Nana, Nanny, and Aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed traveling, spending time watching her children and grandchildren in sporting events, being a mom to anyone who came to her home and pursuing adventures with her TR gang. To everyone she met, she was an instant friend and left a lasting impression on them because of her bright smile, caring heart and comforting hugs.

A Rosary was prayed at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Arceneaux family would like to thank her special angel and friend Paulette Thibodeaux and husband JD for all their love and support. They would like to thank Dr. Joseph Brierre and his staff, Heart of Hospice, Lafayette General and Kerry Lamkin for the care they provided her during her illness.

For those wishing to honor her memory with a charitable gift, the family requests donation be made to the Miles Perret Center, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd #200, Lafayette, LA 70508.

