Muriel Theriot Gardiner, 79, formerly of Crowley, passed away on Dec. 24, 2016, in Baton Rouge after a long illness.

Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Gardiner. She is survived by three sons, Nicholas and wife Janet of Spring, Texas, Emile and wife Michelle of Leland, Mississippi, and Dan Jr. and wife Shawna of Baton Rouge; and one daughter, Nettie and husband, Danny Martinez, of Austin, Texas; and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Bordelon and husband Jim, and Elizabeth (Betty) Vilar, both of Church Point, and many nieces and nephews.

Muriel was born in Raceland on July 21, 1937, the only child of Eric and Nettie Theriot. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from USL (now ULL) and worked as a Registered Nurse for several years. As her family settled in Crowley, Muriel became an active volunteer at St. Michael Elementary School, eventually becoming the school librarian and pre-school after care teacher. She retired after a long career of sharing her love of reading with the children of St Michael’s.

Muriel was an active parishioner at St. Michael Catholic Church and was a member of the Adoration Society for over 40 years. She was also a volunteer at Crowley Christian Care Center. Muriel most enjoyed spending time with friends, family and her children and grandchildren. She had a joyous sense of adventure and loved to travel and read. Following the death of her husband in 2010, Muriel moved to Baton Rouge to be near her family.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11:30 to 1 p.m. at St. Francis Chapel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A rosary was recited immediately preceding the funeral mass, which was held at 1:30 p.m. Father Johnson Kuriappilly presided at the funeral mass, and Deacon Paul Matte conducted the Rite of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Cemetery #2 in Church Point, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Muriel’s name to the St. Michael Elementary School Library.

The Gardiner family extends their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff of Ollie Steele Burden Manor, where Muriel resided, and to her caregiver, Mrs. Shirley Fleniken.