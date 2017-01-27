Mr. Nugie Roy Jr., 68, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Heart Hospital in Lafayette. Mr. Roy wished to be cremated and the family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Mr. Roy was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Crowley to Nugie Roy Sr. and his wife Cecile Miguez Roy. Nugie was a rice farmer for many years.

Preceding Mr. Roy in death were his parents, Nugie Roy Sr. and Cecile Miguez Roy; as well as two sisters, Juanita Roy and Dorothy Roy.

Mr. Roy is survived by his wife, Sarah Roy; two daughters, Angie Gage and Juanita Roy; and three sons, Tim Roy, Cody Dodge and Conrad Roy.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.