Mr. Nugie Roy Jr., 68, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Heart Hospital in Lafayette. Mr. Roy wished to be cremated and the family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Mr. Roy was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Crowley to Nugie Roy Sr. and his wife Cecile Miguez Roy. Nugie was a rice farmer for many years.
Preceding Mr. Roy in death were his parents, Nugie Roy Sr. and Cecile Miguez Roy; as well as two sisters, Juanita Roy and Dorothy Roy.
Mr. Roy is survived by his wife, Sarah Roy; two daughters, Angie Gage and Juanita Roy; and three sons, Tim Roy, Cody Dodge and Conrad Roy.
