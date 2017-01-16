Paul Christopher Jarod Mader

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, beloved son of Burton E. and Bettie-Rae (Jeffers) Mader; Loving brother of, Franchelle Mader Jaeger (Dr. Matthew), Dr. Burton J. Mader (Christa), Fabrienne Mader Head (Dr. Gregory), Cpt. Edward J. Mader USA, retired, and Matthew J. Mader (Sarah) passed away. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Ward, Alex, Evan, Samuel, Sophia, Lucas, Evvy Rae, Julia, Joseph, Maggie and Michael.

Friends may call at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA, 22314 on Monday, Jan. 16, from 2-4 p.m.. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 6-8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA 22314 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, gifts.mdanderson.org/donate. www.demainefuneralhomes.com.