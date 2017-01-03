Funeral services for Peggy Ann Sarver, 72, of Rayne were held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Pastor Randy Trahan, associate pastor at Northside Assembly of God, will officiate. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Crowley.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. until service time in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne.

Mrs. Sarver passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Rayne.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Smith Sr. of Rayne; sons, David Trent Bertrand of Rayne and Shane Bertrand and wife Sharon of Rayne; step-daughters, Lisa Soileau and husband Darrell of Rayne and Janice Stutes and husband Tommy of Crowley; sisters, Linda Foreman and husband Glen of Rayne, Gwen Petry and husband Jeffery of Crowley, and Terry Billeaud and husband Danny of Scott; brothers, Danny “Bubba” Sarver of Crowley and Don Sarver and wife Sherry of Crowley; grandchildren, Sommer Simon and husband Jordan “Bubba” Simon of Scott and Jeremy Bertrand and wife Tori of Maurice; great-grandchildren, Maci Simon, Ahni Bertrand, Cade Hair and Demi Bertrand; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Sarver in death were her brothers, Joseph Boyce “J.B.” Sarver and Lonnie Sarver; grandchildren, Brandon Bertrand and Cody Alan Bertrand; and step-son, Jimmy “Bubba” Smith Jr.

