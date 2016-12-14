Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Reynolds Joseph LeJeune, 70, who died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, at 9:25 a.m. in Crowley.

Reynolds was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served his country during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hunting, crabbing, fishing, camping and barbecuing with his family. He retired as an electrician in the oilfield.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery with U.S. Navy military honors.

Reynolds is survived by two daughters, Gretchen LeJeune Stutes and husband Jeffrey of Scott, Michelle Dawn LeJeune of Crowley; one son, Steven James LeJeune and wife Tammy of Youngsville; two sisters, Geraldine L. Cormier and husband Linus of Eunice and Phyllis L. Sensat and husband Dennis of Iota; and three grandchildren, Lauren Stutes, Christopher Stutes and Trent LeJeune.

He was preceded in death by his wife Celie Nell Hoffpauir LeJeune; and his parents, Leonard and Beatrice Winchester LeJeune.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Stutes, Scott Sensat, Jason Sensat, Hunter Sensat, Kevin Cormier, Corie Blackwell, Brennon Kelley and Craig Hoffpauir.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.