Sandra “Sandy” Ann Thevis Myatt passed away on Jan. 21, 2017, in Ponca City. She was 73 years old.

Sandra was born on Jan. 9, 1944, to John and Martha Thevis in Crowley. She was one of 8 children. Growing up, she spent a lot of time and worked hard on the rice farm and helped take care of her brothers and sisters. After high school graduation, she attended radiology school in Houston, TX and became an x-ray tech. Sandra worked as an x-ray tech for over 25 years at St. Joseph’s Medical Center/Ponca City Hospital, as well as working a few years at the Cancer Center.

She married Tom E. Myatt on Nov. 19, 1967, and they began their life together of almost 50 years by moving to Ponca City. They had one daughter, Kristi, in the spring of 1973.

Sandra loved crafts, baking for family, friends and church, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She was an amazing cook and shared her love of crawfish and Cajun food with many. After retirement, Mah Jongg became a huge part of her life where she continued to grow her circle of friends. Her two grandchildren were the highlight of her life, and she spent as much time as she could loving on them and spending time with them. Sandra had a huge heart and was a loving wife, an incredible mom, amazing MeMe, caring sister and a true friend to all those who knew her.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Tom E. Myatt of Ponca City, Oklahoma; daughter Kristi (Myatt) Tomlinson and her husband Thane of Castle Pines, Colorado; two grandchildren, Avery and Jack of Castle Pines; four brothers, Robert Thevis and wife Sadie of Simmesport, Michael Thevis and wife Glynda of Orange, Texas, Steve Thevis of Mowata and Pat Thevis and Carolyn of Mowata; two sisters, Antoinette Coignard and husband Richard and Marian E. Thevis, both of Mowata; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Thevis; and her sister, Kathleen T. Langlinais.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations made in Sandy’s honor to The American Cancer Society (cancer.org), P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 707 E. Ponca Avenue, Ponca City, OK 74601 or St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 29031 Crowley Eunice Hwy, Eunice, LA 70535.

A memorial mass was held Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory in Ponca City.

A rosary will take place Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Mowata, followed by inurnment in St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.