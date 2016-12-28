Duson - A Mass of Christian Burial for Stephanie Lee Dugas, 70, was celebrated on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at 3 p.m. in St. Theresa Catholic Church in Duson.

Father Allen Breaux served as celebrant. Interment followed in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery in Duson.

Visitation was held on Friday, Dec. 30, from 9 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 11 a.m.

Ms. Dugas passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Duson.

A lifelong resident of Duson, Ms. Dugas was a graduate of Scott High School. She served as a special education bus attendant for the Lafayette Parish School Board for 29 years. Ms. Dugas was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Survivors include her nephew/son, Kori Dugas and special daughter-in-law Georgette of Duson; brother, Hillary “Ray” Dugas of Duson; sisters, Bernita Dugas of Duson and Alberta Dugas of Duson; grandchildren, Laura Mae Dugas, Amber Cormier, and Mackenezie Cormier; and special cousin, Brenda Butler Pirouznia of Duson.

Preceding Ms. Dugas in death were her parents, Percy Dugas and Bernice Trahan Dugas.

Serving as pallbearers were Kori Dugas, Tony Martin, Ramin Pirouznia, Ralph “Joey” Daigle II, Nick Ferguson, and Shawn Pepper.

Named as honorary pallbearers were Ralph Daigle, Ryan Pirouznia, Roddy Pirouznia, and Steve Breaux.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadia, Kori Dugas, Georgette Dugas, Laura Mae Dugas, Karen Guillory, Ralph and Mona Daigle, and Joey and Tiffany Daigle.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.