Thelma Benning LeBlanc

Fri, 01/06/2017 - 5:15pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Memorial services for Thelma Benning LeBlanc, age 91, will be held at 11 a.m. the 14th  day of January, 2017, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Crowley.
A resident of Crowley, Thelma passed away Dec. 21, 2016. She is survived by her two children, Paulette L. Zajicek of Mesa, Arizona, and Steven P. LeBlanc of Iowa; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. LeBlanc; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Benning; two brothers, C.E. and Larry; and one sister, Evon B. Arceneaux.
Mrs. LeBlanc was previously employed by Williams Insurance Agency and Crowley High School for many years. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the charity or church of your choice.

