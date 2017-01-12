Trae Jamal Darby

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 4:04pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Trae Jamal Darby, 30, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Crowley. He was born on March 26, 1986, in Lafayette to his parents Andre Ned Darby and Donald Darby Sr.
Trae was preceded in death by Charles Ned, Mark Darby, Carlton Darby, Mable Lee Rideaux, Lawrence Rideaux and Joseph Hatchett.
Trae leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Andre Ned and Donald (Verna) Darby; his sisters, Arie Ned of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Dondraya Darby of Crowley; his brothers, Jeremiah Ned of Houston and Donald Darby Jr. of Crowley; and the rest of his family and friends that knew and loved him.
The visitation services will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 927 W. 7th Street in Crowley, at 8 a.m. with service following at 10 a.m., conducted by Pastor Sherard Martin Joseph. Burial at South Crowley Cemetery in Crowley.
Funeral services were entrusted to Evins, Larry and Perry Funeral Home, 617 W. 4th St., Crowley. Online condolences to the family and additional service information may be made at www.evinslarryperry.com.

