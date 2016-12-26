Violet Lorraine Miller Redlich

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for our beloved “Memaw”, Violet M. Redlich. As Jesus gifted us with having her in our lives, He called her back home to heaven on His birthday. She peacefully passed on, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, after living a beautiful life of 93 years.

Fr. Michael DeBlanc, parochial vicar for St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services with Msgr. Charles Dubois con-celebrating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday at 8 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. Interment will take place in the Woodlawn Mausoleum.

A lifelong resident of Crowley, Violet was born on Dec. 10, 1923, in Iota, to Leo and Helena Dejean Miller. She was married to, and preceded in death by, her husband of 62 years, Henry J. “Hank” Redlich Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Donald C. Redlich and wife Suzanne M. Redlich and Henry J. “Joey” Redlich Jr. and wife Janice G. Redlich. Memaw’s memory will also be treasured by her seven grandchildren, Bridget M. Redlich, Rachael R. Willis, Henry J. “Jody” Redlich III, Katherine R. Stewart, Alice R. LaRue, Christine H. Privat and Edmond A. Hill and especially by her 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson-to-be. She will also be fondly remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Most of whom knew her as “Aunt Tut.” Violet was also preceded in death by her parents and only brother J.D. Miller, also of Crowley.

As a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church throughout her life, she was very devoted to her faith and service as well as St. Michael’s Elementary School where she taught second grade for 15 years. She continued her love for, and commitment to education by teaching and tutoring many more children throughout her life. Her love for children shined brightest through her devotion to her grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to support or celebrate any one of their achievements or witness a milestone, but most importantly to tenderly rock one of those grandbabies who were all affectionately known to her as “DOLL”. She was an avid gardener and known for her green thumb and beautiful roses. Her home was always a favorite congregating place for family and friends. Many memorable moments of pool games, music, laughter and most importantly love, were made there in her presence and will be missed.

The family would like to give special thanks to Lamm Home Health and Family Choice Care, as well as Dr. Arthur W. Primeaux, for their exceptional compassion and care of our mother and grandmother over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to be made in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association or University United Methodist Dayschool of Lake Charles.

Pallbearers will be Henry J. “Jody” Redlich III, Christopher S. Boudreaux Jr, Michael B. Miller, Edmond A. Hill, Matthew T. LaRue and Mark R. Stewart. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob L. “Jace” Willis Jr. and Benjamin R. Boudreaux.

