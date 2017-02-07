Wolves, Lady Wolves struggle in district roundball action

The Wolves and Lady Wolves hit the road Friday for district contest Leesville High School where the Wampus Cats were waiting with a plan.

Leesville’s plan was to take a lead early on and claim a district win over both the Wolves and Lady Wolves -- and that’s exactly what they accomplished.

In boys’ action, the Wolves stayed close throughout the contest. However, the Wampus Cats stretched their lead in the second half for a 53-46 district win.

In an earlier district contest against LaGrange on Tuesday, the Wolves slipped by the Gators, 63-62.

The Wolves stand at 2-3 in league play.

Lady Wolves

In girl’s action, the Lady Wolves fell just short to Leesville last Friday as the Lady Gators outlasted Rayne, 56-54.

In earlier action last Tuesday, the Lady Wolves hosted LaGrange. In a topsy-turby contest, the Lady Gators came from behind to claim a 50-44 district win over Rayne.

The Lady Wolves now stand at 4-3 in district play.

Both squads were scheduled to host DeRidder this week, in addition to a road trip to Lake Charles on Friday as both teams will try to improve their district records against Washington-Marion.