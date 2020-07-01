Article Image Alt Text

Crowley City Hall closed again due to COVID-19

Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:30pm
CROWLEY

Today, Mayor Tim Monceaux announced the following:
“With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in our area, and to minimize coronavirus exposure to our citizens and employees, Crowley City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.   I assure Crowley citizens that business will continue to be conducted via telephone, fax, e-mail, and U. S. Mail.  A temporary mailbox will be placed near the front doors of City Hall for citizens who prefer to hand-deliver correspondence.  It will be checked by my staff on an hourly basis.
I want to thank everyone for their cooperation in joining with me as we take the necessary precautions to assure the safety and well-being of our community. I ask that you remember in your prayers those who have suffered from this pandemic. Many lives in our own community have been affected with severe illness and even death. Please join me in continuing to pray for everyone affected and for the outstanding work of first responders and the medical community.”

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020