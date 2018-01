RAYNE - Officers with the Rayne Police Department are investigating a shooting which occurred on the 500 block of West B North Street in Rayne at 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon which left two injured.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital with no report as to the extent of the injuries.

No suspects are in custody as of this time as reported by Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly.

Additional information will be updated as new reports are received.