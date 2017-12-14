Police investing shooting at Gator Car Wash in Crowley

CROWLEY

Police are on the scene investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the Gator Car Wash near the corner of S. Parkerson Ave. and Mill St. in Crowley.
According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, multiple shots were reported.
It is believed that the victim and another man were in the process of cleaning a car when the shooter approached.
The victim was struck multiple times, transported to Acadia General Hospital and flown by air to Lafayette General in critical condition.
The shooter fled east on Mill Street on foot.
Chief Broussard stated that they believe the shooting to be drug/gang-related and a possible retaliation.
Investigators are following all possible leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crowley Police Dept. at 783-1234 immediately.

