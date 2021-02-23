Police on the scene - two injured in late afternoon shootings

UPDATE: There has been a second shooting at a second scene. Another victim was struck and has been transported to an area hospital.

The Crowley Police Dept. is on the scene investigating a shooting that has left one injured.

Witnesses report that at approximately 5:15 p.m., multiple volleys of automatic and semi-automatic gunfire were heard.

According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, two vehicles were involved and it is believed that the occupants were firing on one another. Witnesses also reported persons fleeing the West Fifth Street scene on foot.

One person was struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is requested to call 911, the Crowley Police Dept. at 783-1234 or the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.