Three injured in shooting on DeJean Circle

Three men were injured, one critically, this evening following a shooting on DeJean Circle near the parish jail in Crowley.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard stated that the shooting occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m.

According to witnesses, the three victims were sitting outside of a residence when two masked assailants walked up and began firing.

All three victims were taken to Lafayette hospitals.

There was a two-year-old child found asleep unharmed in the residence.

There are no named suspects at this time. Police are trying to identify suspects and determine a motive.

It is unsure whether it is connected to last week's shooting on Mill St. and S. Parkerson.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police department at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS (8477).