Guidrys honored during 50th wedding anniversary

RAYNE - Roland and Veronica “Ronnie” Landry Guidry of Rayne were joined by their family and friends on Friday, Sept. 6, in celebration of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple were joined as husband and wife on Sept. 6, 1969, and have resided in Rayne for the past 43 years.

The evening celebration was hosted by the couple’s children and their spouses at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café in Rayne.

Mr. Guidry is the son of the late Dominic and Bertha Guidry. He is retired from Rayne State Bank where he served as CEO and Board Chairman

Mrs. Guidry, the former Veronica “Ronnie” Landry, is the daughter of the late George and Lillian Landry. She is a retired librarian from South Crowley Elementary.

They are the parents of a son, Bart Guidry, married to Venus Guidry of Duson, and a daughter, Shelley Guidry Miller, married to Brian Miller of Duson.

They have six grandchildren, Madelyn Miller, Lillian Miller, Collin Miller, Hayden Miller, Landon Miller, Ethan Guidry, and three step-grandchildren, Alec Arceneaux, Grant Arceneaux and Garon Arceneaux.

For the special event, elegant glass vases and votives adorned the guest tables, which highlighted an assortment of ivory hydrangeas, dahlias and baby’s breath.

Among the refreshments was a special anniversary cake provided by Makenzie Abshire (Cakes by Mak). The stylish double-layered confection (the groom’s favorite) was topped with a gold “ Cheers to 50 years” cake topper.

The couple is active parishioners of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Rayne and active members in two RV clubs, Cruisin Cajuns and Bayou Kruisers. The retired couple enjoys traveling the United States and Canada in their RV.

Roland is an active member in Acadiana Amateur Radio Club and spends his retirement time on his amateur radio, while Ronnie is an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir.

They both enjoy gardening with Ronnie enjoying working in her flower beds when she is home from the couple’s travels.