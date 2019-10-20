North Vermilion hands Rayne first district loss

MAURICE - Coming off last week’s come-from-behind district win over Eunice, Rayne High was flying high with all signs pointing to a great start for the young Wolves.

But, North Vermilion put the brakes on Rayne’s plans with a 27-0 district win, capping off the Patriots’ homecoming week and bringing the Wolves at 1-1 in district play.

“We tried our hardest to not let this happen -- come out flat after a big win last week like we had against Eunice,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Kaine Guidry following Friday’s loss to North Vermilion.

Guidry continued, “We preached it all week, but we kept it positive during practice and just kept working.

“With it being Rice Festival and no school today, everything just seemed a little bit off.

“Still, there’s no excuse for the way we came out and played with low intensity and trouble focusing. That’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job of making sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Dur to a very stingy North Vermilion defense, the Wolves were limited to only 75 total offensive yards after the plus and minus with stats.

Colin Lacombe connected with 10 completions at quarterback for 85 yards.

Rayne receivers were Reid Dupont (3-for-37 yards), Durrell Weathersby (1-16), Tony Cormier (2-14), Lexx Guidry (1-11), Jamarcus Monroe (1-4) and Ron Charles (2-3).

“What you saw tonight was not Rayne High football,” stated Guidry. “We thought we had a good game plan coming in and we had a good week of practice. You just never know what each week will bring.”

Turning in 10 first downs during the game were Ron Charles (13 carries for 20 yards), Bleyton Francis (10-20), Will Arceneaux and Reid Dupont each with a carry each.

Rayne’s offense also fell short with a leader, Jamarcus Monroe, going out with any injury mid-way through the game.

North Vermilion tallied 304 total offensive yards on four touchdowns spread over three quarters, the last quarter seeing neither team touch the endzone.

The Patriots saw 48 passing yards compared to their running game of 256 yards on 45 carries.

Leading in tackles for the Wolves was Ron Roberts with five tackles, two tackles for a loss and a quarterback sack.

Completing the Rayne defense were Deuce Comeaux (2 tackles), Miles Doucet, Miguel DelValle and Jamarcua Richard each with a solo tackle and tackle for a loss, plus Gavin Labauve and Tony Cormier each with a solo tackle.

“Ultimately on a night like this, you just got to tip your cap to North Vermilion,” commented Guidry. “They played a lot harder than we did tonight, and it showed from the first snap.

“We started slow and never was able to get any momentum going.

“Offensively, this is probably our worst night this season.

“We have to get back to work and try to clean up the mistakes because we have to get ready for Lagrange next week.”

The Wolves will host Lagrange High School on Friday during another district contest. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Wolf Stadium.