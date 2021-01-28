Rayne High Ladies begin district, Wolves returning

RAYNE - The Rayne High Lady Wolves Basketball Team opened district play on Friday, Jan. 15, with a close contest, falling to Washington-Marion 48-42.

The Lady Wolves answered with a big win at Eunice High on Tuesday, Jan. 19, where they handed the Bobcats a 49-221 loss, evening out their district slate at 1-1.

The Lady Wolves took command of the ballgame in the first half and never let up for the win.

Leading Rayne scorers was Braille Washington with 27 points, followed by Sarigh Mitchell with 17, Jada Hamilton with four and Alidia Cormier with a free throw.

Rayne High then hosted North Vermilion on Friday, Jan. 22, where the home court did not give them an advantage, falling short in a 44-34 finale.

The Lady Wolves held a slim first quarter lead, but the Patriots racked up the points in the second and third quarter for a lead that remained for the district win.

Washington led Rayne points once again with 16, while teammate Mitchell dumping in nine. Hamilton added a trey, while Cormier and Cenadie Morale each netted a bucket.

The Lady Wolves were scheduled to meet the Gators of LaGrange on Tuesday during another district road contest, before returning to the Wolves Den on Feb. 2 and 5 for district games hosting Washington-Marion and Eunice.

Wolves

The Rayne High School Wolves returned to the hardwood this week, just in time for district play.

The Wolves were scheduled to open district play last week against Eunice and North Vermilion, but those games are to be re-scheduled.

They are slated to travel to Lake Charles on Tuesday, Jan. 26, where they will face LaGrange in district play, followed by a home district contest on Tuesday, Feb. 2, against Washington-Marion.