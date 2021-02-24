Wolves in state playoffs; game halted for Lady Wolves

RAYNE - As the Rayne High basketball team closed out their regular season Friday, the Wolves fell to Washington-Marion, 81-47.

But, Rayne High was able to pull out a No. 31 power ranking to advance to state playoff action.

The Wolves are slated to meet No. 2-ranked Eleanor McMain of the New Orleans today (Thursday, Feb. 25) at Eleanor McMain.

“First of all,” stated first-year head coach Donovan Morris, “the Rayne High basketball program would just like to thank the city and Rayne community for all of its continued support throughout this season.”

Morris continued, “It has been a challenging season playing in a pandemic as we faced some challenges this year that we would not normally face. But, we are grateful to have been able to play and complete the season.

“As far as the playoffs, we are going into it with a clean slate and looking to take it one game at a time and come out victorious, no matter who we are facing and represent the city of Rayne in a positive way.”

In Friday’s loss, the Indians took a 22-point first quarter and kept a lead for the district win over the Wolves.

Leading the Rayne scoring was Lance Smith with 18 points, followed by Tayshaun Colomb netting nine, Darius Cole with eight, Rico Price had six, four by Freeman and a bucket by Cormier.

In their scheduled makeup game against Eunice, Mother Mature’s freeze last week forced the game to be cancelled once again, forcing the game to remain open for the season.

LADY WOLVES

Due to icy road conditions and Rayne injuries causing a limited number of players, the Lady Wolves’ first round playoff game was forfeited.

The No. 30-ranked Lady Wolves was scheduled to travel to Monroe on Friday, Feb. 19, where they were to face Neville High School, who entered the playoffs in the number three position.

The Lady Wolves finished district play with a 2-6 tally.

Lady Wolves’ first-year head coach Dannie Harmon noted, “All the girls wanted to accomplish this year was to make the playoffs and we did exactly that.”