Rayne Grand Court Mardi Gras Court announced

During a special “Taco About A Fiesta” held over the weekend, the Rayne Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020 Rayne Grand Court Mardi Gras Court.

Court members include, front row, from left, Ainsley Beckwith, Anna-Claire Menard, Tylee Alleman; second row, Bradley Breaux, Grand Queen IX Michelle Autin, Grand King IX Jeremy Lavergne, Tessa Himel; standing, Kristi Miller, Bart Baudoin, Andre Baudoin, Emma Thibodeaux, Morgan Boudreaux, Madison Boudreaux, Michael Gregory, and Ashley Russell. Not pictured are Bobby Beller, Jeff Richard, Kennidy Peavy, Mike Garcia, Katelynn Walker and Victoria Callahan.

The Rayne Grand Court Mardi Gras Ball will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Rayne Civic Center.